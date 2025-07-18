Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Visitor eats $6.2m banana artwork at French museum

AFP
2 mins to read

A visitor ate the Comedian artwork by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan at a French museum. Photo / AFP

A visitor ate the Comedian artwork by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan at a French museum. Photo / AFP

A visitor to a French museum bit into a fresh banana worth millions of dollars taped to a wall last week, exhibitors said on Friday, in the latest such consumption of the conceptual artwork.

Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan - whose provocative creation entitled Comedian was bought for $6.2 million ($10.4m)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save