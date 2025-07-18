A visitor ate the Comedian artwork by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan at a French museum. Photo / AFP

A visitor to a French museum bit into a fresh banana worth millions of dollars taped to a wall last week, exhibitors said on Friday, in the latest such consumption of the conceptual artwork.

Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan - whose provocative creation entitled Comedian was bought for $6.2 million ($10.4m) in New York last year - said he was disappointed the person did not also eat the skin and the tape.

After the hungry visitor struck on Saturday last week, “security staff rapidly and calmly intervened”, the Pompidou-Metz museum in eastern France said.

The work was “reinstalled within minutes”, it added.

“As the fruit is perishable, it is regularly replaced according to instructions from the artist.”