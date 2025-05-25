Giuffre has long accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

The infamous image of the Duke with Virginia Giuffre and the now incarcerated Ghislaine Maxwell. Photo / Supplied

She brought a civil sexual assault case against him, which was ultimately settled by Andrew outside of court in 2022 without any admission.

The sum of the settlement is unknown.

Andrew has strenuously denied all the allegations against him, and he has never been charged with any crime.

In a separate suit in New York against Epstein’s longtime confidante, Ghislaine Maxwell, Giuffre alleged she had been kept as a “sex slave” for the rich and powerful.

She claimed to have been recruited by Maxwell – the only person implicated in Epstein’s alleged operations to be convicted – when she was aged between 16 and 17.

At the time, Giuffre was working at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

Trump is not accused of any involvement in Giuffre’s case nor any wrongdoing.

Upon her death, Giuffre was facing a charge of allegedly breaching a family violence restraining order taken out by her estranged husband, Robert Giuffre.

She had also recently survived a bus crash, after which she posted a photo to social media of her badly-bruised face and the caption: “four days to live”.

Virginia Giuffre (Roberts) shared a photo of herself covered in bruises, on Instagram. Prince Andrew's accuser says she was hit by a bus and has four days left to live.

Giuffre moved to Perth from Cairns with Mr Giuffre in 2022 and is survived by her three children.