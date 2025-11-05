The former CIA officer and three-term congresswoman was projected to beat Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, a Marine veteran and staunch Trump ally, by a comfortable margin that even threatened to end in double digits.
“All year, Virginians have seen our economy come under attack, jobs get ripped away, and prices skyrocket,” Spanberger posted on social media before the polls closed.
“They’re tired of the chaos. They’re ready for a Governor who will be laser-focused on growing our economy and lowering costs - a Governor who will put them first.”
Tighter race
Casting herself as a bulwark against Trump’s aggressive federal downsizing, Spanberger vowed to be “a governor who will stand up” for the thousands of federal workers laid off by Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency.
Earle-Sears ran a campaign aimed at firing up conservatives, mirroring the playbook of outgoing, term-limited Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin to focus on culture war issues such as transgender athletes and abortion.
In another first, Ghazala Hashmi was projected to beat Republican talk show host John Reid in the Virginia lieutenant governor’s race, becoming the first Muslim woman to win a statewide race in US history.
In New Jersey - which was due to be called later today - Democratic former Navy pilot Mikie Sherrill was also seen as the favourite, but locked in a tighter battle with Republican businessman Jack Ciattarelli.
Trump’s decision to freeze funding for the Hudson Tunnel project - a vital link between New Jersey and New York - was seen as a boost for Sherrill, who has vowed to “fight this tooth and nail”.
On a pivotal day in US democracy, with elections at various levels of government taking place across the country, Pennsylvanians were picking new state supreme court justices while California was delivering its verdict on redistricting measure Proposition 50.
California Governor Gavin Newsom spearheaded the plan to redraw congressional districts in response to Trump pressuring Texas into a rare and contentious mid-decade redistricting.
The Texas move, aimed at yielding five more Republican seats in the closely divided US Congress, would likely be cancelled out by approval for Proposition 50 in left-leaning California.
-Agence France-Presse