Virginia has elected Democratic candidate, former Representative Abigail Spanberger the state's new governor. She will be the first woman to run the US state, US media projected. Photo / Win McNamee, AFP

Virginia gets its first female governor as Democrats flip state in test of Trump’s second term

Democrat Abigail Spanberger will be the first woman to run the state of Virginia after winning back the governor’s mansion from Republicans today, United States media projected - in voters’ first verdict on President Donald Trump’s return to office.

While the high-profile mayoral contest in New York City grabbed the headlines, the race in Virginia - alongside a gubernatorial election in New Jersey - was seen as offering a sharper critique of Trump 2.0 and a clearer preview of how next year’s Midterm elections might play out.

Pitting centrist Democrats against Trump-aligned Republicans, both elections were seen as signalling whether middle-of-the-road voters had made peace with the President’s radical cost-slashing agenda - or plan to give his party a bloody nose in 2026.

Trump has driven a steamroller through the federal bureaucracy since returning to office in January, closing entire agencies and cutting an estimated 200,000 jobs even before the US Government shutdown.

The result in Virginia - which is second only to California in the size of its federal workforce - was no surprise, as polls had shown Spanberger holding a steady lead of seven to 12 points throughout the campaign.