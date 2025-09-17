Dr Turner told 10 News that airline staff asked her to move because she was making other people in the lounge “uncomfortable”.
“There was the option of a meeting room, which I was given the option to hire for $100, or I could use the bathrooms.”
Emily Carrolan, the manager of Breastfeeding Friendly Australia, said that by removing Dr Turner, the airline could be in breach of the law.
Under the Sex and Discrimination Act 1984, it is illegal to discriminate against breastfeeding women when providing goods and services in Australia.
“Mothers should never be made to feel unwelcome or excluded, and service providers like airlines have a clear responsibility to uphold these rights,” Carrolan said.
In a statement to News.com.au, the airline said it was “sorry for the way this situation was handled”.
“It fell short of the high standards of care and customer service our team strives to deliver. We have reached out to our guest today to apologise directly.”
Dr Turner confirmed the airline contacted her with an apology and informed her they were investigating the incident.