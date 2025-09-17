An Australian doctor is calling out Virgin Australia after she was told she was not allowed to pump breastmilk in the airline lounge.

Dr Elise Turner was approached by an airline service manager while she was pumping milk for her 7-month-old twins.

In a video uploaded to her Instagram, Dr Turner said she was told to leave after refusing to relocate to the bathroom of the Melbourne business lounge, News.com.au reports.

“I am beyond furious right now. I have been told that I cannot sit here, in the Virgin lounge, as a paying business class ticket holder, to express breastmilk that sits under my shirt,” she said.

“This is just disgusting in 2025, and this is the kind of treatment lactating mothers have to deal with.”