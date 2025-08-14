Advertisement
Violence this week marks an escalation, with increasing strain on Serbia’s Government

By Ognjen Zoric
AFP·
3 mins to read

Emergency and rescue teams working at the site where a concrete outdoor roof of a train station collapsed in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad last November 1. At least eight people were killed, the interior minister said. Photo / Ministry of Interior Affairs of Serbia via AFP

Clashes between rival groups of protesters in Serbia flared again today, police said, as months of anti-government demonstrations boiled over into street violence this week.

A wave of anti-corruption protests has gripped Serbia since November, when the collapse of the Novi Sad railway station roof killed 16 people, a disaster

