Violence shakes Donald Trump's boast of a 'new Middle East'

8 minutes to read
Smoke billows from an office tower housing various international media organisations in Gaza City after an Israeli airstrike on May 15. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Michael Crowley

It was, then-US-president Donald Trump proclaimed in September, "the dawn of a new Middle East".

Speaking at the White House, Trump was announcing new diplomatic accords between Israel and two of its Gulf Arab neighbours,

