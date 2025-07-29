Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Villagers in Wales win race to save a UK pub, as thousands of others close

AFP
4 mins to read

The frontage of the Radnor Arms Pub, in the village of New Radnor, in south Wales. The nearly 200-year-old pub is one of tens of thousands across the UK forced to call last orders for a final time over recent decades. It was shut abruptly in 2016 and quickly became a wreck. Villagers have managed to save it. Photo / AFP

The frontage of the Radnor Arms Pub, in the village of New Radnor, in south Wales. The nearly 200-year-old pub is one of tens of thousands across the UK forced to call last orders for a final time over recent decades. It was shut abruptly in 2016 and quickly became a wreck. Villagers have managed to save it. Photo / AFP

A nearly 200-year-old pub, the Radnor Arms in rural Wales stood abandoned a few years ago.

Water ran down the walls, ivy crept around broken windows and rats’ skeletons littered the floor.

Fast forward to 2025 and laughter rings out of the newly reopened watering hole after locals clubbed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save