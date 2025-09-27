The stampede broke out at a campaign rally for popular actor-turned-politician Vijay. Photo / Wikimedia

At least 36 people were killed after a stampede broke out at a campaign rally for popular actor-turned-politician Vijay in Tamil Nadu, the state’s chief minister said.

“I am deeply saddened and pained to learn that 36 people, including eight children and 16 women, have died so far,” M.K. Stalin posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Lawmaker V. Senthilbalaji said about 58 people were injured and taken to the hospital.

Vijay, known by only one name, was addressing the audience at the rally when chaos broke out, forcing him to halt his speech.

The 51-year-old said his “heart is shattered” at the tragedy.