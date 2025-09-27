“I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur,” Vijay said on X.
The Hindustan Times said a large section of the crowd, eager to catch a glimpse of Vijay, surged towards the stage barricades, triggering the stampede.
Stalin ordered a commission headed by a retired judge to investigate the tragedy.
He also announced a compensation of one million rupees ($19,500) for the families of the victims.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the deaths were “deeply saddening”.
“My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time,” he posted on social media.
Deadly crowd incidents are a frequent occurrence at Indian mass events, such as religious festivals, because of poor management and safety lapses.
A stampede at India’s Kumbh Mela religious fair in January this year killed 30 people and injured several others.
In July last year, 121 people were killed in northern Uttar Pradesh state during a Hindu religious gathering.
And 11 fans were crushed to death this June in Bengaluru during celebrations for the local team’s first Indian Premier League cricket title.
