The National Assembly has approved amendments to the constitution to abolish an entire level of government. Photo / Getty Images

The National Assembly has approved amendments to the constitution to abolish an entire level of government. Photo / Getty Images

Vietnam’s National Assembly has approved amendments to the constitution to abolish an entire level of government, as part of major reforms to the way the communist country is run.

Lawmakers voted unanimously to do away with district-level administration, reducing the governmental structure to two layers – provinces and communes.

The move is the latest in a series of drastic changes to Vietnamese government aimed at saving billions of dollars in expenditure by cutting one in five public sector jobs.

Last week, lawmakers in the assembly – a rubber-stamp body in a one-party system – voted to merge most of the country’s provinces and cities, cutting nearly 80,000 jobs.

In February, they slashed the number of government ministries, resulting in 23,000 job losses.