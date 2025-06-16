The dramatic changes echo the steps taken by US President Donald Trump and Argentina’s Javier Milei to take an axe to government spending.
But in a communist system where working for the state has long meant a job for life, the reforms piloted by party chief To Lam have caused some unease.
Lam, the Communist Party general secretary and top national leader, has said the drastic restructuring is needed if Vietnam is to achieve “fast, stable and sustainable development” in its quest to be a middle-income country by 2030.
The National Assembly also voted to reorganise the lowest level of government, reducing the number of communes from over 10,000 to around 3300.
With this “important reform”, the size of communes will be expanded, the Minister of Interior Pham Thi Thanh Tra said.
The move will mean eliminating around 120,000 part-time jobs at commune level, Tra said last week.
The governmental reforms follow a huge, wide-ranging anti-corruption drive that has seen dozens of senior government figures and top business leaders caught up.
Export-dependent manufacturing hub Vietnam is aiming for 8% economic growth this year, after hitting 7.1% last year.
But a 46% trade tariff threatened by Trump is causing anxiety and Vietnamese negotiators are locked in talks with their US counterparts to find a solution.
– Agence France-Presse