Vietnam abolishes capital punishment for eight crimes, including spying, anti-state activity

AFP
3 mins to read

Vietnam has abolished the death penalty for espionage and seven other serious crimes. Photo / Getty Images

Vietnam has abolished the death penalty for eight crimes including espionage, graft and attempting to overthrow the Government, state media said today.

The number of offences for which offenders can face capital punishment will be almost halved from an original 18 to 10 from July, according to the penal code

