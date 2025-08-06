The Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. A man stepped over a chain barrier beneath the Arc de Triomphe to light a cigarette from the eternal flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Photo / Getty Images

Reminder, this is a Premium article and requires a subscription to read.

Video of the cigarette-lighting incident spread on social media and caused outrage in France

The Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. A man stepped over a chain barrier beneath the Arc de Triomphe to light a cigarette from the eternal flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Photo / Getty Images

The video set off outrage in France and across the internet: A man stepping nonchalantly over a chain barrier beneath the Arc de Triomphe to light a cigarette from the eternal flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The man could face criminal charges in Paris, where he was arrested yesterday.

The Paris Public Prosecutor’s office declined to name the man but said in a statement that he “acknowledges the facts” of the episode.

“This unworthy and deplorable act undermines the memory of those who died for France,” said Bruno Retailleau, France’s Interior Minister, on social media.

The suspect is a 47-year-old Moroccan man who is a legal resident of France, and is likely to have his residency permit revoked, according to a French official with knowledge of the matter who requested anonymity to discuss an ongoing legal process.