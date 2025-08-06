Advertisement
Video of the cigarette-lighting incident spread on social media and caused outrage in France

By Ali Watkins
New York Times·
2 mins to read

The Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. A man stepped over a chain barrier beneath the Arc de Triomphe to light a cigarette from the eternal flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Photo / Getty Images

The video set off outrage in France and across the internet: A man stepping nonchalantly over a chain barrier beneath the Arc de Triomphe to light a cigarette from the eternal flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The man could face criminal charges in Paris, where he was

