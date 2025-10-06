Patterson, 51, was jailed for a minimum of 33 years last month after she was found guilty of murdering Don Patterson, Gail Patterson and Heather Wilkinson, and the attempted murder of Ian Wilkinson. Photo / AFP, Martin Keep
The Victorian Director of Public Prosecutions has revealed plans to appeal Erin Patterson’s sentence as “manifestly inadequate”.
Patterson, 51, was jailed for a minimum of 33 years last month after she was found guilty of murdering Don Patterson, Gail Patterson and Heather Wilkinson, and the attempted murder of Ian Wilkinson.
The four members of her estranged husband Simon Patterson’s family fell ill after eating a beef wellington lunch at Patterson’s Leongatha home on July 29, 2023.
The meal contained death cap mushrooms, with prosecutors successfully arguing she deliberately sourced and included the fungi intending to kill her guests.