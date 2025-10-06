Advertisement
Victorian prosecutors to appeal Erin Patterson’s 33‑year jail term

Liam Beatty
news.com.au·
3 mins to read

Patterson, 51, was jailed for a minimum of 33 years last month after she was found guilty of murdering Don Patterson, Gail Patterson and Heather Wilkinson, and the attempted murder of Ian Wilkinson. Photo / AFP, Martin Keep

The Victorian Director of Public Prosecutions has revealed plans to appeal Erin Patterson’s sentence as “manifestly inadequate”.

Patterson, 51, was jailed for a minimum of 33 years last month after she was found guilty of murdering Don Patterson, Gail Patterson and Heather Wilkinson, and the attempted murder of Ian Wilkinson.

