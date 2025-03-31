CCTV footage showed her going into the controlled drugs unit, and putting the drugs into her pocket. She stole two boxes of nerve painkiller gabapentin and put an empty bottle of buprenorphine in the bin.
When she was helping a surgeon with dental work on a spaniel that day, the surgeon asked Johnson if she was all right, as the surgeon noticed she was sweating profusely and had to repeat herself on a number of occasions.
Gross misconduct
Johnson replied that she was “fine”, adding that she was “tired and had not got much sleep the night before”, as she had been “nervous about starting the job”, the report said.
But Johnson’s condition deteriorated and she “appeared to fall asleep standing up”.
In a police interview following the incident in October 2023, Johnson said in a written statement: “I know I will never do anything like this again.”
She added that she was about to begin therapy, and that since the incident she had been “completely sober and a positive member of the community”.
But the following month she was found to have taken drugs from a vet charity People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) while working as a nurse.
The Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons said: “The College submits that [Ms Johnson] has directly breached three of the most fundamental tenets of the profession: the promotion of animal welfare, the responsible use of drugs and behaving with honesty and integrity.
“It is also submitted that she breached the trust of her employer and risked placing her colleagues under suspicion regarding dishonestly taking the drugs.
“The College submitted it was significant that the conduct was sustained and repeated: it took place at four different practices over the period of approximately one year, it involved three different controlled drugs and it took place on five separate occasions.