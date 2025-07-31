Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Verdict due in Sweden over Jordanian pilot burned alive

AFP
3 mins to read

A Palestinian man holds a candle and portrait of slain Jordanian pilot, Lieutenant Maaz al-Kassasbeh, killed by Isis, during a candlelight vigil in 2015 outside the Nativity Church. Photo / Getty Images

A Palestinian man holds a candle and portrait of slain Jordanian pilot, Lieutenant Maaz al-Kassasbeh, killed by Isis, during a candlelight vigil in 2015 outside the Nativity Church. Photo / Getty Images

A Stockholm court was to hand down a verdict tonight NZT in a Swedish jihadist’s trial over the murder of a Jordanian pilot burned alive by Isis in Syria.

The Swedish court is the first to try a person over the killing, which sparked an international outcry in 2015.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save