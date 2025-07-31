A Palestinian man holds a candle and portrait of slain Jordanian pilot, Lieutenant Maaz al-Kassasbeh, killed by Isis, during a candlelight vigil in 2015 outside the Nativity Church. Photo / Getty Images

A Stockholm court was to hand down a verdict tonight NZT in a Swedish jihadist’s trial over the murder of a Jordanian pilot burned alive by Isis in Syria.

The Swedish court is the first to try a person over the killing, which sparked an international outcry in 2015. It is due to deliver a verdict at 9pm NZT.

On December 24, 2014, an aircraft belonging to the Royal Jordanian Air Force crashed in Syria.

The pilot, Maaz al-Kassasbeh, was captured the same day by Isis fighters near the central city of Raqqa and was burned alive in a cage sometime before February 3, 2015, when a video of the gruesome killing was published, according to the prosecution.

Prosecutors have been unable to determine the exact date of the murder but the investigation has identified the location.