Venezuela says 66 children ‘kidnapped’ by the United States

AFP
3 mins to read

Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro wave Venezuelan flags in a protest against US President Donald Trump in Caracas last week. The US has placed a US$50 million (NZ$85m) bounty on Maduro. Photo / Juan Barreto, AFP

The Venezuelan Government claims 66 Venezuelan children are being illegally held in the United States after being separated from their parents during deportation, as the White House cracks down on immigration.

Caracas is demanding the children be handed over to Venezuelan authorities so they can be repatriated.

“We have

