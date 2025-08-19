It blamed “rampant violence, inflation, gang-warfare, soaring crime rates as well as shortages of food, medicine and essential services”.
In recent years, Venezuelans in the United States had been granted temporary protected immigration status, allowing them to live and work there for a designated time.
But President Donald Trump’s administration revoked that protection as part of his aggressive campaign to deport millions of undocumented migrants from the United States.
The US Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to AFP requests for comment on the claim by Caracas.
To date, 21 stranded children have been returned to Venezuela, including a daughter of one of the 252 Venezuelans detained in Trump’s immigration crackdown in March, who was accused without evidence of gang activity and deported to El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison.
The men were freed in a prisoner swap in July and flown home to Venezuela, where four of them told AFP they suffered beatings, abuse and deprivation.
Fabri said that 10,631 Venezuelans have returned in 2025, both those deported from the United States and others stranded in Mexico.
The White House has also squared off against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who faces federal drug trafficking charges, with the US placing a US$50 million (NZ$85m) bounty on him.
Washington, which does not recognise Maduro’s past two election victories, accuses the South American country’s leader of leading a cocaine trafficking gang, and has launched anti-drug operations in the Caribbean.
This week Maduro said he would deploy millions of militia members in the country in response to the US “threats”.
-Agence France-Presse