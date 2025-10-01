“Every time I went back, they told me it was no big deal - and then they eventually ghosted me,” she said.
The sloppy dental work forced her to spend a further $51,600 (US$30,000) on corrective surgeries from another dentist.
Now 24, Brazinsky said she’s “still insecure about my teeth because of everything that’s happened”.
The New Jersey woman’s unhappiness with her original “uneven” teeth reflects a growing trend of self-conscious patients seeking a perfect “Hollywood smile”.
Anshu Sood told the Guardian he has seen a shift in what his orthodontic patients think their teeth should look like.
“There is a huge demand for veneers that is largely driven by social media and this desire for anatomically symmetrical white smiles.”
Intended to cover small imperfections, veneers have become an all-encompassing solution to a myriad of dental concerns like stains and discolouration, the Post reports.
Dr Clement “Dr Clem” Kairouz expects that his patient’s hypercriticism is the result of video calls during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone was staring at themselves on the screen, so people started nitpicking to perfection,” he said.
“Fake” dentists offering low-cost veneers - like Brazinsky’s Miami technician - are preying on these insecurities.
Fittings involve an “irreversible” procedure where the tooth enamel is shaved down into peg-like shape, and when performed incorrectly, pose significant health risks.
After her horror experience, Brazinsky had some words of wisdom for the dentally dissatisfied.
“If you don’t have an actual dental issue, veneers are not worth it.”