A dodgy veneer application left Taylor Brazinsky worse off. Photo / New York Post.

Veneers are the latest cosmetic craze - but some influencers are complaining their new dental work has left them with big bills and botched teeth.

Taylor Brazinsky is warning others off the aesthetic treatment, telling the New York Post her “mouth is permanently screwed up” after she had a set of 10 laid in her teens.

“I was, like 19. So I was, like, ‘Oh my God, I’m getting veneers and, like, whatever, I’ll get all of them done.’”

However, the $17,200 (US$10,000) veneers were incorrectly applied, leading to black triangular gaps between her teeth from her gums rejecting the shoddy dental coverings.

As she tried to get her dentist to correct his work, Brazinsky found he was actually unlicensed, and the statute of limitations had already run out on her legal options.