Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Vance’s visit comes as US tries to show it will enforce a Gaza ceasefire that’s off to shaky start

Lior Soroka, Abbie Cheeseman, Cat Zakrzewski
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

US Vice-President JD Vance is in Israel as part of a US push to advance the ceasefire deal. Photo / Getty Images

US Vice-President JD Vance is in Israel as part of a US push to advance the ceasefire deal. Photo / Getty Images

United States Vice-President JD Vance today projected cautious optimism in the Trump Administration’s Middle East peace plans, as he arrived in Israel following a weekend of violence that threatened the fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

“Things are going, frankly, better than I expected,” Vance said during a news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save