Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Vance says US officials are monitoring Gaza truce, but ‘not in the sense of you monitor a toddler’

Shira Rubin, Lior Soroka, Claire Parker
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

US Vice-President JD Vance is one of three US envoys monitoring the Gaza ceasefire in Israel. Photo / Getty Images

US Vice-President JD Vance is one of three US envoys monitoring the Gaza ceasefire in Israel. Photo / Getty Images

United States Vice-President JD Vance and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today in Jerusalem as the Trump Administration redoubled efforts to preserve the Gaza ceasefire.

Concerns grew in Israel over whether the US would seek to limit its military actions in the enclave.

“We don’t want a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save