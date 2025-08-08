Vance hosted secretive meeting to discuss Epstein crisis - reports

US Vice President JD Vance speaks during a meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy at Chevening House in Sevenoaks, England. Photo / Pool, Getty Images

JD Vance hosted a secretive meeting about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal with the Attorney-General and FBI director, according to reports.

The meeting had initially been scheduled to take place at the Vice-President’s residence, but was moved to the White House amid fervid media interest, CNN reported.

Vance, Pam Bondi and Kash Patel are said to have discussed how to respond to the Epstein scandal during the talks on Wednesday.

Vance and his office had strenuously denied that a meeting to discuss the Epstein case was taking place but the new report insisted the meeting went ahead.

Susie Wiles, the White House chief of staff, and Todd Blanche, the Deputy Attorney-General, were also supposed to take part in the original meeting scheduled to take place at Vance’s residence.