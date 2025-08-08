Vance hosted secretive meeting to discuss Epstein crisis - reports

The administration’s handling of the so-called Epstein files, and the need for a unified response, was expected to be the main focus of the White House meeting.
It was also an opportunity for Bondi and Patel to smooth things over after they allegedly clashed over the handling of the case.
The Trump administration’s refusal to release government files on the paedophile financier has sparked the biggest crisis of Trump’s second term.
Several Maga loyalists condemned the decision not to publish the documents.
The meeting took place weeks after Blanche interviewed Epstein’s ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell in jail over two days.
Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking girls to Epstein, was said to have been questioned about the relationships between the paedophile and his wealthy associates.
According to reports, Maxwell told Blanche that Trump never did anything in her presence that would cause concern.
The Trump administration is currently deciding whether to publish the full transcript and audio recording of the interview.
Meanwhile, an advocacy group is suing the Department of Justice and the FBI for records on its handling of the investigation into the convicted paedophile.
Democracy Forward has filed a federal lawsuit in Washington, DC, to obtain records of administration officials’ communication about the files and correspondence between Epstein and Trump.
The left-leaning group said it has still not received records about the communications despite filing Freedom of Information Act requests in July.
The Telegraph contacted the White House for comment.