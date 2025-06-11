Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Valencia flood fallout: Officials are under fire and under investigation

By Chico Harlan, Michael Robinson Chávez, Roser Toll Pifarré
Washington Post·
11 mins to read

Floodwaters in Valencia on October 29 caused devastation before any emergency alerts were issued. Photo / Michael Robinson Chávez via the Washington Post

Floodwaters in Valencia on October 29 caused devastation before any emergency alerts were issued. Photo / Michael Robinson Chávez via the Washington Post

VALENCIA, Spain – The floodwaters charged downhill on October 29, roaring through ravines, churning with debris, and then deluging neighbourhoods that had been given no warning.

At 6pm, a family caught in the raging waters tried clinging to iron window bars outside their home; by 6.30, only one person –

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World