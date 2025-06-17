Robert F. Kennedy jnr dismissed all 17 members of a key advisory committee last week. Photo / Getty Images

Vaccination experts recently fired by Donald Trump’s administration sounded the alarm in a Monday editorial, saying they were “deeply concerned” by the actions of a US health secretary known for his vaccine scepticism.

Last week, Robert F. Kennedy jnr dismissed all 17 members of a key advisory committee, accusing them of financial conflicts of interest.

Two days later, he announced the appointment of eight new members, including several vaccine critics, such as a biochemist who became the darling of the anti-vax movement.

The unprecedented measure was roundly criticised by the Democratic opposition, as well as by several renowned experts and health authorities who expressed concern it represented an attack on medical expertise.

The 17 former members of the Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices, who advised the country’s main health agency, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), published an editorial in the JAMA medical journal saying the ACIP was “at a crossroads.”