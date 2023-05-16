The fallout continues from the tragic Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington, local government expert says sack all Gore councillors after Mayor survives and police surround house in Rānui as person barricades themselves inside in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An investigation has been launched in Australia after 65 women reported receiving letters containing used condoms in the mail.

Letters have been mailed to residential addresses across Melbourne’s southeastern and eastern suburbs.

The incidents have been occurring over the past three months, the first on March 20 and the most recent on May 15.

Police say that in most of these cases the victims have received multiple packages or letters containing handwritten messages and the suspected used condoms.

More than 65 female victims have come forward to local police stations to report the incidents.

“It is believed that most of those who reported the material have received multiple letters, all with the suspected used item included,” a police spokesperson said.

“Officers believe the victims are linked and are part of a targeted attack.”

The Bayside Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team continue to investigate the incidents, while police have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.