USAid anti-malarial and HIV supplies worth tens of millions were delayed or not delivered at all

Meg Kelly, Joyce Sohyun Lee, Rael Ombuor, Sarah Blaskey, Andrew Ba Tran, Artur Galocha, Eric Lau, Katharine Houreld
Washington Post·
19 mins to read

The Geneva health centre where Suza could not be treated following the cut in USAid funds is seen in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo, on August 3. Photo / Arlette Bashizi, for The Washington Post

A USAid shipment of anti-malarial medication, containing enough medicine to treat tens of thousands of children, arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo in December.

Upheaval from the Trump Administration’s foreign aid freeze delayed its delivery from a regional warehouse to local health clinics.

As a result, when 5-year-old Suza

