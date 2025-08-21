Aimee Betro, an American, was extradited from Armenia to face the UK court. Photo / West Midlands Police, AFP

US woman jailed for 30 years in UK for failed assassination plot

An English court has handed an American woman a 30-year jail sentence after she was convicted of trying to murder a British man caught up in a feud between families.

After a years-long police hunt, would-be assassin Aimee Betro, 45, was extradited earlier this year from Armenia, where she had been living, to face trial in Birmingham.

Prosecutors told the court Betro had covered her face with a niqab before climbing out of a car in September 2019 and trying to shoot Sikander Ali at point-blank range in his own car.

But the handgun jammed and Ali drove away at high speed. Hours later, Betro returned to the house, and fired three shots at his family home, the court heard.

Sentencing Betro, Judge Simon Drew told her it was only a “matter of chance” that Ali had not been killed.