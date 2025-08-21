“You were engaged in a complex, well-planned conspiracy to murder,” he added. “You were prepared to pull the trigger and did so on two separate occasions.”
Prosecutors said Betro was part of a plot with co-conspirators Mohammed Aslam, 56, and his 31-year-old son, Mohammed Nabil Nazir.
Betro had met Nazir on an online dating site, and told the jury she was in love with him.
Both men were jailed last year for their roles in the “violent” feud which erupted after they were injured in a brawl at Ali’s father’s clothing store in July 2018.
Graphic design graduate Betro did not know Ali and denied three charges, including conspiracy to murder and possessing a self-loading pistol. She said she had no knowledge of the plot.
Betro, who is originally from Wisconsin, told jurors it was “just a terrible coincidence” that she had been close to the scene of the attack.
She maintained the real shooter was “another American woman” who sounded similar to her and had the same phone and brand of trainers.
Police said they had seen no evidence that Betro was paid for her role in the attack.
- Agence France-Presse