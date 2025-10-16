US woman charged after giving ex a chilly bin containing foetus

Makayla Haedt gave her former partner a chilly bin containing a miscarried foetus. Photo / Joe Raedle, Newsmakers

A woman in the US state of Virgina has been charged after she gave her ex-lover a chilly bin containing a miscarried foetus.

On September 18, Makayla Haedt was arrested in Missouri for giving the man the chilly bin, according to the Daily Mail.

She reportedly handed the sealed box over to the man after they had spent the afternoon together, telling him, “here’s your kid”.

Haedt has been charged with first-degree harassment for causing the man emotional distress.

Her ex-partner reportedly told authorities the incident was “the type of thing you see on the internet all the time, but don’t ever think it will happen to you”.