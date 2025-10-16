The 29-year-old reportedly showed no “sign of remorse or anything” when she left the red and white chilly bin.
Pulaski County’s Prosecuting Attorney has ordered her to undergo a mental examination before her court appearance on October 28.
Court documents show the pair had an on-and-off again relationship, resulting in Haedt’s pregnancy, but “never dated”.
In a text on September 17, she informed the man her pregnancy ended in a miscarriage, before picking him up to complete chores together.
He said he hadn’t believed Haedt when she previously told him she was pregnant as she was a “habitual liar”.
The man called police after opening the box, telling the responding officers “this is f**ked up, I’m sorry you guys had to see that”.
He said he was “shocked and couldn’t believe she would do something like that”, having initially believed her remark was just a “cruel joke”.
Though he thought the chilly bin likely only held drinks, he had asked a friend to keep him company while he made the disturbing discovery.
The foetus was taken to General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital after officers confirmed it was human.
Haedt was convicted for felony assault in 2022 after she stabbed a different boyfriend in the state of Minnesota.
She was charged with additional misdemeanour offences on September 18, including one for resisting arrest.