US woman accused of registering dog to vote faces six years in jail

A US woman charged with registering her dog to vote has appeared in court facing charges that could see her jailed for six years.

Laura Yourex, 62, posted a photograph on social media showing her dog Maya Jean wearing an “I voted” sticker after California’s 2021 gubernatorial election.

Another post from October 2024 showed a photograph of Maya’s dog tag and a vote-by-mail ballot with the caption “maya is still getting her ballot” even though the dog had died.

Yourex, of Costa Mesa, south of Los Angeles, reported herself to authorities over the alleged voter fraud last year.

The local district attorney investigated, and she was charged with multiple crimes including perjury, procuring or offering a false or forged document, casting a ballot when not entitled to vote, and registering a non-existent person to vote.