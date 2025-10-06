Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

US wildlife rehabilitator charged after 200 animals found in squalor at her home

Police remove animals discovered in the home. Photo / Suffolk County District Attorney

A woman has been charged after more than 200 animals living in unsanitary conditions, and an elderly woman, were found in her New York home.

Samantha Boyd, 57, a certified wildlife rehabilitator, had 206 animals, both domestic and wild, at her Long Island property, including flying squirrels, hedgehogs, chinchillas and chipmunks, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

She and her partner, Neal Weschler, 61 were both arrested after the discovery, according to the New York Post.

A 95-year-old woman was also found in Boyd’s home, according to the district attorney’s office.

She was on the second floor, allegedly trapped by debris, the office said.