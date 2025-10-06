Police remove animals discovered in the home. Photo / Suffolk County District Attorney
A woman has been charged after more than 200 animals living in unsanitary conditions, and an elderly woman, were found in her New York home.
Samantha Boyd, 57, a certified wildlife rehabilitator, had 206 animals, both domestic and wild, at her Long Island property, including flying squirrels, hedgehogs, chinchillasand chipmunks, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.
She and her partner, Neal Weschler, 61 were both arrested after the discovery, according to the New York Post.
A 95-year-old woman was also found in Boyd’s home, according to the district attorney’s office.
She was on the second floor, allegedly trapped by debris, the office said.
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney called the situation “deeply distressing”.
“Animal cruelty and neglect will not be tolerated in our county.”
The home was allegedly infested with insects and pests, while “wall-to-wall debris, garbage, and household waste” made certain areas impassable, NBC News reported.
A search warrant at the woman’s home was executed on October 1 by the district attorney’s Biological, Environmental and Animal Safety team after it received a report of potential animal hoarding.
“On-site investigation allegedly revealed numerous animals living in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions,” the district attorney’s office said.
Ducks, pigeons, squirrels, rabbits, crows, geese, parrots, cockatoos, roosters, ferrets, guinea pigs, chickens, hedgehogs, chinchillas, cats, tortoises, turkeys, quail, doves, parakeets and parrots were all found on the property, among other animals.
All of the animals were rescued and many will go up for adoption, said the district attorney’s office.
Boyd was charged with multiple counts of misdemeanour animal cruelty.
She was also charged with endangering the welfare of a vulnerable elderly person.
Weschler faces multiple charges of misdemeanour animal cruelty.