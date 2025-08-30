Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

US warship crosses Panama Canal amid Venezuela tensions

AFP
2 mins to read

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (right) has been accused by Washington of leading a drug cartel. Photo / Zurimar Campos, AFP

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (right) has been accused by Washington of leading a drug cartel. Photo / Zurimar Campos, AFP

A US guided missile cruiser, USS Lake Erie, was seen crossing the Panama Canal from the Pacific to the Caribbean today, after the Trump administration deployed warships near the coast of Venezuela.

AFP journalists saw the naval vessel passing through one of the canal’s locks and navigating east toward the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save