US warship crosses Panama Canal amid Venezuela tensions

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (right) has been accused by Washington of leading a drug cartel. Photo / Zurimar Campos, AFP

A US guided missile cruiser, USS Lake Erie, was seen crossing the Panama Canal from the Pacific to the Caribbean today, after the Trump administration deployed warships near the coast of Venezuela.

AFP journalists saw the naval vessel passing through one of the canal’s locks and navigating east toward the Atlantic.

The United States has said the deployment of warships to the southern Caribbean, near Venezuela’s territorial waters, was an anti-drug trafficking operation.

“I didn’t know the ship was going to pass... I was surprised,” Alfredo Cedeno, a 32-year-old health technician, who took photos of the cruiser, told AFP.

The Lake Erie had been moored for the past two days at the Port of Rodman, at the canal’s Pacific entrance.