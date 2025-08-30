US warship crosses Panama Canal amid Venezuela tensions

Washington has accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of leading a drug cartel and has doubled the bounty for his capture to US$50 million ($85m).
The United States has, however, made no public threat to invade Venezuela.
Caracas announced on Tuesday the deployment of 15,000 security forces to the Colombian border for anti-drug trafficking operations.
A day later, Venezuela announced that it would patrol its territorial waters with drones and navy ships.
Maduro also claimed to have mobilised more than four million militia members in response to US “threats”.
The 173m USS Lake Erie displaces 9800 tonnes and is based in the port of San Diego, California.
– Agence France-Presse