Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

US warns of ‘credible reports’ Hamas planning imminent attack on Gaza civilians, calls it ceasefire breach

AFP
2 mins to read

Under a ceasefire deal brokered by US President Donald Trump, Hamas has so far released all 20 living hostages, along with the remains of nine Israelis and one Nepalese. Photo / Fadel Senna, AFP

Under a ceasefire deal brokered by US President Donald Trump, Hamas has so far released all 20 living hostages, along with the remains of nine Israelis and one Nepalese. Photo / Fadel Senna, AFP

The United States State Department said it had “credible reports” that Palestinian armed group Hamas was planning an imminent attack against civilians in Gaza, a move Washington said would be a “ceasefire violation”.

“This planned attack against Palestinian civilians would constitute a direct and grave violation of the ceasefire agreement

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save