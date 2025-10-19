Hamas and Israel agreed to a phased peace deal last week that saw Israel end its military offensive in Gaza in return for the release of the hostages that remained in the Palestinian group’s custody after its October 7, 2023, attack.
The first phase of the deal, involving the release of living hostages – and the return of the remains of those who are dead – is in the fraught process of implementation.
Washington said it had informed the guarantors of the peace deal – which include the United States, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey – of the “imminent ceasefire violation by Hamas”.
Earlier this week, Hamas tightened its grip on Gaza’s ruined cities, launching a crackdown and executing alleged collaborators.
Hamas published a video on its official channel showing the street execution of eight blindfolded and kneeling suspects, branding them “collaborators and outlaws”. The footage was apparently from Monday evening (local time).
