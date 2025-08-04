The US will require some visa applicants to pay bonds to discourage overstays. Photo / 123rf

The US State Department says some visa applicants will soon be required to pay bonds of up to US$15,000 ($25,000) to discourage visa overstays as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on migration.

Starting later this month, the pilot programme will require applicants from certain countries to pay a sum of “no less than US$5000” as collateral for the issuance of their visa, with the funds returned if they comply with the terms of their stay or forfeited if they remain past the deadline.

“Consular officers may require covered non-immigrant visa applicants to post a bond of up to US$15,000 as a condition of visa issuance,” the agency said.

The 12-month programme would only affect foreign nationals from countries “identified by the department as having high visa overstay rates” based on a 2023 Department of Homeland Security report, the notice said. It did not specify countries that would be impacted by the programme.

The programme, which will begin August 20, will apply to B-1 or B-2 non-immigrant visas, and those asked to pay bonds will have to enter and depart from the United States from a list of pre-selected airports.