US Vice-President JD Vance’s UK stay causes stir, manor owner apologises for disruption

By Samuel Montgomery
Daily Telegraph UK·
Before visiting the Cotswolds, US Vice-President JD Vance (second from left) and his wife Usha Vance (left) stayed with David Lammy, the UK's Foreign Secretary (second from right), and his wife Nicola Green in Kent. Photo / vp

The owner of the manor house accommodating JD Vance in Oxfordshire has apologised to neighbours for bringing a “circus” to their hamlet.

The US Vice-President is to stay in the 18th-century, Grade-II listed house after visiting David Lammy at Chevening, the Foreign Secretary’s official country residence in Kent.

Secret Service

