Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

US vaccine committee criticised after dropping MMRV shot for under‑4s

Maggy Donaldson and Charlotte Causit
AFP·
4 mins to read

A US medical panel altered the childhood vaccine schedule, advising against the MMRV shot for children aged under-4. Photo / 123rf

A US medical panel altered the childhood vaccine schedule, advising against the MMRV shot for children aged under-4. Photo / 123rf

A United States medical panel handpicked by President Donald Trump’s health secretary made its first alteration to the standard childhood vaccine schedule today, as public health experts fear more changes that flout prevailing medical advice are in the pipeline.

The Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (Acip) was revamped to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save