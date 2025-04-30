The US and Ukraine have been in talks to end the war with Russia. AFP Photo / Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington and Kyiv could sign a minerals deal today.

The deal would give the US access to Ukraine’s mineral and rare earth deposits.

President Donald Trump wants the agreement as compensation for aid given to Ukraine since 2022.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington and Kyiv could sign a minerals deal today – a key part of an American push to end Ukraine’s war with Russia – if “last-minute” issues are resolved.

“Our side is ready to sign. The Ukrainians decided last night to make some last-minute changes,” Bessent said during a White House Cabinet meeting led by President Donald Trump.

“We’re sure that they will reconsider that, and we are ready to sign this afternoon if they are.”

The Trump administration has worked for several weeks with Kyiv to hash out a final pact that would give the United States access to Ukraine’s mineral and rare earth deposits.