Louisville emergency crews rescue the driver of semitruck that is dangling off the Clark Memorial Bridge over the Ohio River on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Louisville, Ky. The driver was pulled to safety by firefighters following the three-vehicle crash on the bridge connecting Louisville, Kentucky to southern Indiana. (WDRB via AP)

The driver of a truck and trailer was pulled to safety by firefighters following a crash that left the vehicle dangling over a bridge across the Ohio River.

The three-vehicle crash on the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge connecting Louisville, Kentucky, to southern Indiana was reported about noon local time, Louisville Fire Chief Brian O’Neill said. One other person involved in the crash was taken to hospital and crews set up to rescue the truck driver from the cab.

Louisville emergency crews rescue the driver of a truck and trailer dangling off the Clark Memorial Bridge over the Ohio River. Photo / AP

It took about 40 minutes to set up a rope system and get someone ready to rappel down to the cab and hook the driver up to a safety harness and bring her out safely, O’Neill said. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“They train for this type of stuff all the time,” he said of the rescue company. “This is very much a worst-case scenario.”

Firefighters were prepared and the operation went smoothly because of their training, he said.

“These were some serious heroes here,” he said. “This was some really professional, well-practised, well-trained stuff. They got right out there, got right to her.”

Louisville Metro Police are investigating the crash and said the bridge remained closed in both directions.

A safety inspection of the bridge would be conducted after all vehicles were removed, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.