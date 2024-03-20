Investigators have determined that a toddler was behind the wheel of a truck that hit and killed a 2-year-old girl over the weekend in Woodland. Video / KCRA

A toddler climbed out of a car seat and got behind the wheel of a truck idling at a gas pump in Northern California, rolling toward a taco stand and killing a 2-year-old child, police said.

The owner of the truck was inside the gas station store at the time of the tragedy over the weekend in the city of Woodland, northwest of Sacramento, the Woodland Police Department said in a statement.

The 2-year-old child died after being taken to a hospital by family members. Police did not reveal any identities of those involved but said everyone has co-operated and there has been no arrest.

The family of the victim identified her as Ailahni Sanchez Martinez to local media.

Police said the results of the investigation will be forwarded to the district attorney for review. No other details were provided.

Ailahni’s parents, Rosa Martinez and Sandro Sanchez, told KCRA 3 that she was only a month away from celebrating her third birthday.

“She was always happy, she loved to dance and brought joy to the family,” her mother Rosa Martinez said.

The family of the child who was killed identified her as Ailahni Sanchez Martinez. Photo / Gofundme

Law professor Michael Vitiello said ‘That’s a freakish accident and we don’t put people in prison for freakish accidents.

‘Putting someone in prison does not help the family who have lost a child.’

Another food truck owner told KCRA 3 that they are donating all their earnings to help the family with funeral plans.







