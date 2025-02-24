The Ibis styles hotel, where a 18-year-old American mother threw a newborn baby from the second-floor window, umbilical cord still attached, in the 20th arrondissement in eastern Paris on February 24, 2025. The newborn was given emergency care but did not survive prosecutors said. Photo / AFP

A newborn baby died in Paris on Tuesday after his 18-year-old American mother threw him out a hotel window, umbilical cord still attached, French prosecutors and a police source said.

She threw the infant from the second-floor window of a hotel in the 20th arrondissement in eastern Paris, the prosecutor’s office said.

“The newborn was given emergency care but did not survive,” prosecutors said.

The baby died at at the Robert Debre hospital, a police source said.

Police had been alerted after an infant wrapped in a cloth, with its umbilical cord still attached, had been discovered in front of the hotel, the police source said.