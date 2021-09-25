US teen allegedly shot mother in head for taking away his mobile phone

Authorities say the teen used a handgun his mother kept in her nightstand. Photo / Getty Images

A teen in Tennessee, US, has been charged with first-degree murder and is accused of shooting his sleeping mother in the head after she took away his cell phone.

Shawn Willis, 17, is accused of shooting his mum, Sandy Willis, while she slept in her bedroom in the family's Rocky Top home.

Authorities say the teen used a handgun his mum kept in her nightstand and shot her dead on April 20, 2020.

The teen, who was 17 at the time, has agreed to be interviewed by investigators about the incident, with his father's permission.

He reportedly confessed taking the gun away into another room to load it so he would not wake his mother. He then reportedly went back into her room and shot her in the head at close range.

Newly released juvenile court documents state that the teen was annoyed with his mum for taking his cell phone away earlier that evening.

Willis has since turned 18 and has been charged as an adult. He is being held in jail on a US$1 million ($1.4m) bond.