A jury awarded US$10 million to Abby Zwerner, a teacher shot by a 6-year-old student. Photo / Getty Images

A Virginia jury on Thursday awarded US$10 million ($17.7m) to a former school teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student.

Abby Zwerner, 28, was severely wounded in the January 2023 shooting at an elementary school in the city of Newport News.

Zwerner, a first grade teacher, was hospitalised for two weeks with injuries to her hand and chest after being hit by a single bullet.

Zwerner filed a lawsuit against assistant principal Ebony Parker accusing her of ignoring warnings that the child had brought a gun to school.

Alleging gross negligence, Zwerner was seeking US$40m ($70.9m) in damages.