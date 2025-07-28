Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

US tariff tussles stuff of nightmares for Bordeaux winemakers

AFP
4 mins to read

French wine producers fear rising US tariffs could devastate Bordeaux exports. Photo / 123RF

French wine producers fear rising US tariffs could devastate Bordeaux exports. Photo / 123RF

French wine producers, already reeling from a downturn in their market, still do not know how bitter a taste the United States tariffs on wine will leave on their palates.

In southwestern France, around the Bordeaux region’s famed vineyards, months of talk on what US President Donald Trump will decide

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save