- Surgeons in Los Angeles performed the world’s first human bladder transplant at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Centre.
- The recipient, Oscar Larrainzar, 41, also received a kidney, ending seven years of dialysis.
- The procedure, led by Dr Nima Nassiri, showed immediately positive results, with improved kidney function.
Surgeons at a hospital in Los Angeles, California, have successfully performed the world’s first human bladder transplant, hospital officials said.
The surgery, performed on May 4 at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Centre in the United States, is a promising development for other patients suffering from serious bladder disorders.
The recipient of the innovative procedure was Oscar Larrainzar, 41, a father-of-four who had a large portion of his bladder removed because of cancer several years ago, the University of California, Los Angeles, said in a statement.
Larrainzar later had both of his kidneys removed because of cancer and end-stage kidney disease and was on dialysis for seven years.