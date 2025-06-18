Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

US Supreme Court upholds ban on gender-affirming care for minors

By Chris Lefkow
AFP·
4 mins to read

The top court voted 6-3 to uphold a law in the southern state of Tennessee that bans hormone therapy, puberty blockers and gender transition surgery for those under the age of 18. Photo / AFP

The top court voted 6-3 to uphold a law in the southern state of Tennessee that bans hormone therapy, puberty blockers and gender transition surgery for those under the age of 18. Photo / AFP

The US Supreme Court has upheld a state law banning gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender minors – an issue at the heart of the American culture wars.

The court voted 6-3 on Wednesday (local time) to uphold a Tennessee law barring hormone therapy, puberty blockers and gender transition surgery for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World