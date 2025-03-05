US President Donald Trump, who addressed Congress yesterday, has launched a campaign to downsize or dismantle swathes of the US government. Photo / AFP

Trump has said USAid was “run by radical lunatics”.

A divided US Supreme Court has handed a legal defeat to President Donald Trump, rejecting his bid to freeze some US$2 billion ($3.5b) in foreign aid payments.

The court, in its first significant ruling on a legal challenge to the Trump administration, voted 5-4 to uphold a lower court order requiring that payments be made on aid contracts that have already been completed.

The justices said the federal judge who ordered the resumption of payments for contracts with the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and State Department “should clarify what obligations the Government must fulfil”.

Conservatives John Roberts, the chief justice, and Amy Coney Barrett, a Trump appointee, voted with the three liberal justices on the nine-member Supreme Court.