Tensions between longtime foes the US and Venezuela reached new heights in recent weeks after Trump dispatched eight warships to waters near Venezuela to pressure Maduro.

The US accuses the leftist of heading a cocaine trafficking cartel and recently doubled its bounty for his capture to US$50 million. Much of the international community rejected his July 2024 re-election, with the opposition claiming widespread fraud.

‘Lord of death’

Maduro hit back today, branding US Secretary of State Marco Rubio the “lord of death and war” over his tough rhetoric on Latin American cartels.

Referring to the US naval build-up and the earlier boat attack, Maduro told reporters that Caracas would “fully” exercise its “legitimate right to defend itself”.

Maduro often accuses the US of attempting regime change in his country.

Speculation has been swirling that the Trump Administration could be preparing targeted strikes against Latin American drug cartels, including in Venezuela.

Trump refused to deny yesterday that it was a possibility.

“We’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters when asked if strikes on the Venezuelan mainland were possible.

“Venezuela is sending us their gang members, their drug dealers and drugs. It’s not acceptable.”

This month Washington dramatically upped the ante by blowing up a speedboat with 11 people on board that it claimed was smuggling drugs from Venezuela.

In an interview with Fox News during a visit to Jerusalem, Rubio defended the attack on the boat travelling in international waters, amid questions over its legality.

“We have 100% fidelity and certainty that that boat was involved in that trafficking of those drugs,” Rubio said.

“What needs to start happening is some of these boats need to get blown up,” the US top diplomat said, claiming the number of boats carrying drugs to the US had “dropped dramatically” since the first missile strike.

Military build-up

Maduro said communications with the Trump Administration had broken down over the US “aggression”, adding his country would “confront it”.

He levelled much of the blame at the hawkish Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants to the US who has been a vehement critic of left-wing authoritarian governments in Latin America.

Although most of the cartels on the terrorism list are Mexican, Washington has focused its attacks on Venezuela.

Maduro said the “bomb threats” had caused a complete collapse in relations between the two countries, which broke off diplomatic ties in 2019.

In the face of the US pressure, he has deployed 25,000 troops to Venezuela’s border with Colombia, a transit point on the Latin American drug trafficking route, and along the Caribbean coast.

Thousands of people have also joined a civilian militia intended as back-up for the military.

Over the weekend, they thronged training camps where they learned to handle and fire weapons.

“If they [the US] try to attack the homeland, the entire population will defend it!” said Jenny Rojas, a 54-year-old lawyer who was among the recruits.

-Agence France-Presse