US strikes another alleged Venezuelan drug boat, killing 3, as tensions rise

Danny Kemp, Barbara Agelvis and Patrick Fort
AFP·
4 mins to read

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said: 'What needs to start happening is some of these boats need to get blown up'. Photo / Getty Images

President Donald Trump said United States forces killed three people today in a new strike on an alleged drug trafficking boat in the Caribbean, as Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro vowed to defend against Washington’s “aggression”.

The strike on what Trump called “narco-terrorists from Venezuela” comes after another strike on

