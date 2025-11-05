Advertisement
US strike on alleged drug boat kills two in eastern Pacific

AFP
3 mins to read

US forces killed two people in a strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean. Photo / US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth's X Account, AFP

United States forces killed two people in a strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean today, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said.

The US began carrying out such strikes – which experts say amount to extrajudicial killings even if they target known traffickers – in early September

