Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

US state wants to turn airfield into detention centre to boost capacity for migrant crackdown

By Hamed Aleaziz
New York Times·
5 mins to read

The Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in the Big Cypress National Preserve in Florida, in December 2019. Florida is building a detention facility for migrants nicknamed 'Alligator Alcatraz', turning an abandoned airport in the Everglades into the newest local prison designed to help the Trump Administration carry out its immigration crackdown. Photo / Erik Freeland, the New York Times

The Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in the Big Cypress National Preserve in Florida, in December 2019. Florida is building a detention facility for migrants nicknamed 'Alligator Alcatraz', turning an abandoned airport in the Everglades into the newest local prison designed to help the Trump Administration carry out its immigration crackdown. Photo / Erik Freeland, the New York Times

Florida is building a detention facility for migrants nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz”, turning an airfield in the Everglades into the newest — and scariest-sounding — holding centre designed to help the Trump Administration carry out its immigration crackdown.

The remote facility, comprised of large tents, and other planned facilities will cost

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World