Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

US starts charging docking fees on Chinese ships in a bid to counter its shipbuilding dominance

Peter Eavis
New York Times·
6 mins to read

A Cosco container ship, China’s dominant shipping company, arrives at the Port of Savannah in Garden City, Georgia. The Trump Administration has broadened its trade war with China with the start of docking fees for Chinese ships at American ports, a measure aimed at countering the country’s dominance of commercial shipbuilding and revitalising America’s. Photo / Erin Schaff, The New York Times

A Cosco container ship, China’s dominant shipping company, arrives at the Port of Savannah in Garden City, Georgia. The Trump Administration has broadened its trade war with China with the start of docking fees for Chinese ships at American ports, a measure aimed at countering the country’s dominance of commercial shipbuilding and revitalising America’s. Photo / Erin Schaff, The New York Times

The Trump Administration broadened its trade war with China today, as it began imposing fees on Chinese ships docking at American ports.

The long-planned action is intended to counter China’s dominance of commercial shipbuilding and help revitalise the United States’ own shipbuilding industry, which has withered over the years.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save