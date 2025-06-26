Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

US spy chiefs give new assessments on damage at Iran nuclear sites

By Julian E. Barnes, Mark Mazzetti and Maggie Haberman
New York Times·
9 mins to read

United States President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference next to Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the 2025 Nato Summit in The Hague, Netherlands. Trump and Rubio each said the Iranian nuclear programme had been dealt a significant blow. Photo / Haiyun Jiang, the New York Times

United States President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference next to Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the 2025 Nato Summit in The Hague, Netherlands. Trump and Rubio each said the Iranian nuclear programme had been dealt a significant blow. Photo / Haiyun Jiang, the New York Times

Classified intelligence about the damage to Iran’s nuclear programme from United States strikes was at the centre of a political tempest today as spy chiefs pushed out new assessments and President Donald Trump continued to defend his assertion that Iran’s key facilities had been “obliterated”.

The CIA director, John

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World