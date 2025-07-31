The United States will impose a 15% tariff on imports from South Korea as part of a new trade deal. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said the United States will impose a 15% tariff on imports from South Korea, as he touted a “full and complete trade deal” between both countries.

“South Korea will give to the United States $350 billion for investments,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform, adding that the country would buy US$100b in liquefied natural gas or other energy products.

The 15% rate is below a 25% rate that Trump had threatened earlier, and was equivalent to levies determined from US trade deals with Japan and the European Union.

Trump added that an additional unspecified “large sum of money” will be invested by Seoul.

“This sum will be announced within the next two weeks when the President of South Korea, Lee Jae Myung, comes to the White House for a Bilateral Meeting,” Trump said, offering congratulations to his South Korean counterpart for his “electoral success”.