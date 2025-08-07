Advertisement
US soldier charged with espionage for trying to share tank secrets with Russia

By Tobi Raji
Washington Post·
2 mins to read

An entrance to Fort Bliss, Texas, pictured in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

A US soldier has been arrested for attempting to share classified information about vulnerabilities in the US Army’s main battle tank with Russia in exchange for citizenship, the Justice Department has announced.

Taylor Adam Lee, 22, who is stationed at Fort Bliss in Texas, was charged under the Espionage Act

