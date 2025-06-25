Advertisement
Home / World

US shopping hubs under pressure as ICE crackdowns create climate of fear

By Jaclyn Peiser, Julian Mark, Aaron Gregg, and Taylor Telford
Washington Post·
10 mins to read

Arteaga's Food Centre owner Lupe Lopez supervises her store in Newark, California, on June 16. She said her customer base has declined since the Trump Administration stepped up immigration enforcement. Photo / the Washington Post

Lupe Lopez’s Latino market in Newark, California, has been a shopping and social hub for decades – until recently.

Now the aisles are often quiet, the parking lot near empty, she said.

Neighbouring businesses are no different, she added: restaurants, party and clothing stores, and even the big-box retailers

